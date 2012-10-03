Breaking News
South Africa
Calm returns to Polokwane after confrontation with Somali nationals

Calm has returned to Polokwane after property including vehicles belonging to Somali nationals was torched in the city on Tuesday.

It is alleged that a group of taxi drivers confronted Somali shop owners. A number of vehicles were burnt to ashes while five others were damaged.

Some of the Somalis say the attack emanates from the car accident that involved a Somali national and two taxis on Monday.

Car owner Abdul Ahmed says: “I came yesterday from Burgersfort and I slept in my brother’s house.

In the morning I came and parked my car here and I went to the restaurant to get some food, five minutes later I saw people running, when I went outside I saw my car burning.”

SAPS Provincial Spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says: “I can confirm that we all out following all the people involved in that situation, as of now we are speaking of two cars which were torched and five of other cars damaged. We did not receive any information with regard to any casualty or fatalities.”

Source: SABC News

