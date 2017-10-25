Call centre and App will improve service delivery in Kouga

Kouga Municipality is making it easier for residents to report and track service delivery problems in their suburbs.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said the municipality had integrated its systems with an app called “Link” to form mobile communities for all 15 wards and improve service delivery.

The app and the municipality’s new call centre were officially unveiled at a media launch in Humansdorp on Monday morning (23/10).

The Mayor said the municipality was very excited to partner with Link to improve communication with communities.

“Kouga has never before had a centralised point at which service delivery problems could be reported.

This made it very frustrating for residents as they would often struggle to get hold of the relevant department and then receive little to no feedback once a problem had been reported.

“The Link app and call centre will give residents a direct line to the municipality to report issues and monitor what progress has been made towards resolving grievances,” she said.

Link director Charles Murray said the app was designed to encourage active citizenry and provide residents with local information.

“We are living in an age where communities are much more actively engaged than before. The Link app provides a foundation for better communication between the public and municipalities,” he said.

DOWNLOADING THE LINK APP

The free Link app is available for Android and iOS devices and can be downloaded at download.linkapp.co.za/#dl, from the Google Play or App Store.

Upon registration the app will request permission to access your location – this is important, be sure to accept.

To Link to your Ward, click on “+ and Add Channels”. Select the blue Municipal Ward icon, allow the app to geo-locate you and Link to your Ward as displayed.

If you download the app while away from home, please be sure to enter your address in the search bar after clicking on the blue Municipal Ward icon.

Further information about Link is available at www.linkapp.co.za

Kouga’s new call centre can be contacted on 042 200 2200

In Picture: Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen and the municipality’s team of dispatchers, (from the back) Mvuyisi Nthsota, Martha Nodaka, Florence Mjako, Vuyokazi Batyi and Lesley van Staden, at the launch of the new Kouga Call Centre in Humansdorp

