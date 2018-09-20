Calamari Festival takes place this weekend in St Francis Bay

Do you love fresh, local seafood and hanging out with friends and family?

If the answer is yes, than make sure not to miss the Calamari Festival, organised by St Francis Tourism, in St Francis Bay on 22 September 2018.

My Kitchen Rules celebrity chefs, Lani and Louzel, will be the star attraction at the festival. This talented mother-and-daughter duo will offer three demonstrations of their culinary skills throughout the day, as well as judge the popular Calamari Cook-Off competition.

Calamari Cook-Off

Putting professional and amateur chefs’ culinary skills to the test, the second Calamari Cook-Off Competition is set to turn on the heat.

Teams can be made up of family and friends, as well as company teams in the new corporate category.

Entries are limited to 25 teams, each creating their own calamari dish using local calamari supplied by Frontline Seafood Traders, Komicx, Ukuquala and Balobi. Other ingredients are sponsored by First Choice and Village Square SuperSpar.

The Calamari King or Queen for 2018 will receive a floating trophy.

The entry fee of R120 per cook, will be donated to NSRI Station 21.

Entertainment

Also on the menu is some of the finest music talent in the Eastern Cape: Driftwinds, Letters from Jane, Belle & the Beard, and The Edward Allen Band.

Festival-goers can furthermore look forward to a wide variety of craft and food stalls. Craft beer and gin, as well as Limoncello and wine tastings, will not only quench the thirst, but also put visitors taste buds to the test.

A special Kidzone, organised by Woodridge College, will entertain children – offering a variety of games and activities for all ages.

Sport enthusiasts can look forward to the first Nautical Half Marathon, organised by St Francis Runners, on Sunday, September 23.

The festival is set to take place at the market grounds in St Francis Bay from 11:00 to 17:00 on September 22.

For information, send an email to Hantie van der Westhuizen at the St Francis Bay Tourism Office at office@stfrancistourism.co.za. Alternatively, contact Van der Westhuizen at 042 294 0076 or 083 294 2211.

