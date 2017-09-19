Calamari Festival takes place on 23 September in St Francis Bay

Do you love fresh, local seafood and gathering with friends and family?

If the answer is yes, than make sure not to miss the Calamari Festival in St Francis Bay on September 23.

Festival goers can look forward to popular muso Ben Badenhorst, Driftwinds and local musician Absent Irish.

There will be live music, craft and food stalls, activities for the children, craft beer and an exciting Calamari Cook-Off Competition.

Putting professional and amateur chefs’ culinary skills to the test, the first Calamari Cook-Off Competition is set to turn on the heat.

Each chef is allowed a maximum of three team members and each team will receive 5kg of calamari and a Spar voucher for ingredients.

The public will have the opportunity to taste the dishes and vote for their favourite calamari creation. The Calamari King or Queen for 2017 will receive a floating trophy.

Prizes will furthermore be awarded for the best dressed kitchen and best team spirit.

The entry fee of R100 per cook, will be donated to NSRI Station 21.

The festival is set to take place at the Village Centre in St Francis Bay from 12:00 to 17:00 on September 23.

For information, send an email to Hantie van der Westhuizen at the St Francis Bay Tourism Office at office@stfrancistourism.co.za.

Source: Kouga Express

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

