Breaking News
Big mandrax bust near Jeffreys Bay
Calamari Festival takes place on 23 September in St Francis Bay
Pedestrian killed in Jeffreys Bay motor accident
NZ-SA rivalry is still intense says All Blacks coach
Building a better South Africa
Jordy Smith increases rankings lead after Tresles
International Travel Scams to look out for
Kings make history in South African PRO14 debut
Passengers rescued from Robben Island ferry
Protesters close the R330 between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Calamari Festival takes place on 23 September in St Francis Bay

Do you love fresh, local seafood and gathering with friends and family?

If the answer is yes, than make sure not to miss the Calamari Festival in St Francis Bay on September 23.

Festival goers can look forward to popular muso Ben Badenhorst, Driftwinds and local musician Absent Irish.

There will be live music, craft and food stalls, activities for the children, craft beer and an exciting Calamari Cook-Off Competition.

Putting professional and amateur chefs’ culinary skills to the test, the first Calamari Cook-Off Competition is set to turn on the heat.

Each chef is allowed a maximum of three team members and each team will receive 5kg of calamari and a Spar voucher for ingredients.

The public will have the opportunity to taste the dishes and vote for their favourite calamari creation. The Calamari King or Queen for 2017 will receive a floating trophy.

Prizes will furthermore be awarded for the best dressed kitchen and best team spirit.

The entry fee of R100 per cook, will be donated to NSRI Station 21.

The festival is set to take place at the Village Centre in St Francis Bay from 12:00 to 17:00 on September 23.

For information, send an email to Hantie van der Westhuizen at the St Francis Bay Tourism Office at office@stfrancistourism.co.za.

Source: Kouga Express

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive