By election results affirm DA support in rural areas

The Democratic Alliance comfortably retained Ward 2 in Kou Kamma Municipality during a by election yesterday.

The DA received 55.80 % of the votes compared to the ANC’s 43.45 % and the EFF’s 0.75 %.

“The fact that the DA retained this ward, is a vote of confidence in our ability and commitment to put the residents of Kou Kamma first, above petty politics.

The DA also made great strides in Ward 16 in the Mogalakwena by-elections in Limpopo.

Our support in this ward has increased by 9 percentage points from 21.99% in 2016 to 30.42% in 2018. The ANC received 43.53% of the votes and the EFF 26.05%,” said DA spokesperson Refiloe Nt’sekhe.

Both wards 2 and 16, in Kou Kamma and Mogalakwena respectively, are rural wards. The DA’s strong performance in both of these wards shows that the party resonates with all South Africans despite what their detractors claim.

“Our successes in these wards show that South Africans from all walks of life recognise and resonate with our key progressive policies, which were passed at our Federal Congress over the weekend.

Although our detractors may seek to sow disunity and polarise us along racial lines – these results are proof that we are a growing and inclusive party,” added Nt’sekhe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

