Buy your JBay Makiti tickets online

Tickets for the 2019 JBay Makiti, set to take place from 20 to 22 September at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park, can now be bought online at Quicket.

Only available online are special weekend passes, which allow entry to the terrain for the whole weekend. They are selling for R150 (adults), R150 (pensioners) and R60 (children aged 5 to 12).

Day tickets are also available. Visit Quicket to buy your tickets at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/72183-jbay-makiti-2019/#/ This year the Eastern Cape’s most famous holiday town, Jeffreys Bay, will present the JBay Makiti 2019. The JBay Makiti is a direct spin-off from the very successful “KIA Makietie Jeffreysbaai” of 2018 which celebrated the town’s win in the countrywide Town of the Year Competition hosted by KykNet’s Actuality Programme, Kwêla. Some of South Africa’s Top Artists and Local Artists will share the stage at this year’s JBay Makiti. You can look forward to artists like the ever popular Elvis Blue, blue-eyed boy Brendan Peyper, rock artist Dewald Wasserfall, the music group ADAM, Goema-winner and rapper Early-B and the famous Fatman who stole hearts in The Voice SA. Furthermore, you will see Cape Town’s singing sensation Tarryn Lamb, Die Kontrak-winner Demi-Lee Moore and the angel voice Corlea Botha. Besides an already jam-packed stage programme, the JBay Makiti plans to provide activities for the whole family like the Fun4u Fun Fair and lots of other kiddies entertainment, food stalls, art & curio stalls, market stalls, expo’s, a beer tent and a wine garden.

