Butchery burns down in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay
A local butchery was ravaged by fire in Jeffreys Bay yesterday morning.

The fire began around 6 am in the Beesland Slaghuis and a security company reported the crises to the local fire department.

“Our fire department was on the scene in less than fifteen minutes, with personnel and vehicles from both Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp attending to the fire,” said Social Services Portfolio head Daniel Benson.

The blaze was extinguished by 7 am and the shops next  to Beesland were not affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown according to Benson.

Meanwhile the Longmore fire is under control at present but firefighters are in place to combat expected flare ups that could occur due to the strong winds being expected today.

“Kouga fire-fighters and farmers have been doing preventative mop-ups in preparation of the strong winds. A team has also been sent to Woodridge to help Nelson Mandela Bay with mop-up operations there.

The fire that flared up behind Woodridge yesterday was extinguished with the help of two SANDF helicopters, which also helped to douse smaller flare-ups at the Van Stadens Gorge,” said Mayor Elza Van Lingen.

It will cost an estimated R2 million to replace fire-damaged road signs, guard rails and fences along the N2 in the vicinity of Van Stadens. Sanral has been removing the damaged signs and has ordered new ones.

Drivers are asked to continue driving with caution and to be on the look-out for burnt trees which could fall over into the roads.

Eskom has completed repairs to major power lines that were damaged by the fire and estimates that it will take another two weeks to complete repairs to minor lines.

Police continue to patrol the Thornhill area so as to prevent looting. No incidents of looting have been reported.

Donations are still being received and can be dropped off at the Thornhill police station.

