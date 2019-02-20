Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Businessman shot in Hankey robbery

The Police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder after a 34-year-old man businessman was shot during a hit on a spaza shop in Hankey on Monday.

On 18 February 2019 around 14:00, it is alleged that at least one armed man entered the shop in Patensie Road, Hankey.

An armed man shot and injured a 34-year-old shop owner. An owner sustained injuries on his upper body and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

A suspect stole undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene on foot. Police are following all leads and the arrest is imminent.

