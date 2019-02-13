Businessman injured in Port Elizabeth shoot out

A 48-year-old Port Elizabeth businessman was shot and injured as he came to the rescue of a courier company driver who was being held at gunpoint by four unknown males.

On Tuesday, 12 February 2019 at about 09:10, the driver had parked his vehicle in Govan Mbeki Avenue and went on foot to deliver parcels. The driver (42) and passenger (19) went to different customers.

As the driver was approaching the vehicle he was accosted by an unknown male from behind who pointed a firearm at him and instructed him to hand over the vehicle’s keys. Three other suspects joined in.

The owner of a nearby shop witnessed the incident and rushed to the driver’s aid with his firearm. As he shouted at the suspects, three ran away.

There was an exchange of gunfire and the businessman was shot twice (Abdomen and leg). It is not clear at this stage if any one of the suspects sustained injuries. The wounded man was taken to hospital by private transport.

Nothing was taken and police are investigating a case of attempting hijacking and attempted murder.

