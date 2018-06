A prominent business was robbed in Humansdorp with the thieves gaining access through the roof.

The suspects gained access by removing roof tiles to the House of Chic, situated in Voortrekker Road in Humansdorp.

They managed to deactivate the alarm and proceeded to rob the premises.

Wedding dresses as well as other clothes were stolen during the robbery.

Other items such as computer equipment and a microwave were also stolen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr