Business robbed by armed suspects in Despatch

The South African Police in Despatch are hunting for suspects who robbed a business in the Main Road of Despatch at about 02:55, yesterday morning, Tuesday, 16 January 2018.

The victim and his co-workers were busy unlocking the door of the bakery when they were suddenly approached by several male suspects who threatened them with firearms.

The victim tried to lock the door, but the robbers forced the door open and broke the glass door in the process.

They demanded the keys of the safe and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes in an unknown vehicle.

Detectives from SAPS Despatch are following up on all possible leads with the assistance of the local criminal record centre.

The Station Commander of SAPS Despatch, Captain Flippie de Jager said: “A team of detectives were set up to investigate and they will leave no stone unturned to bring the offenders to book”.

Captain de Jager requested business owners to make use of private security companies to assist them when they open or close for business.

SAPS also warned business owners to bank regularly and not to leave large sums of money in their safes.

Despatch Police also recommend that if suspicious movement is noticed that they should contact their local police station immediately for assistance.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects, are urged to contact SAPS Despatch on 041 933 8800 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

