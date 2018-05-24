Business robbed at gunpoint in Main Street Humansdorp

Humansdorp Police arrested three men, and recovered stolen items valued R 500 000 after a robbery of a jewellery store in Main Street yesterday (23 May 2018).

Shortly after opening time, three men, one armed with a firearm, stormed into the American Swiss Store.

Two store assistants were tied up and kept at gunpoint by one of the thugs in a back room, while the other two suspects ransacked the store.

The three men stole jewellery, cellphones and laptops before fleeing the scene.

Moments later, the assistants were untied by a customer who visited the store.

At the crime scene the Humansdorp Police received information that the three suspects were seen boarding a blue Toyota Avanza taxi which drove towards KwaNomzamo area.

Police spotted the taxi in Nanto Street, KwaNomzamo and pulled it off the road.

The three men were arrested in possession of stolen jewellery including cellphones and laptops.

The suspects aged between 28 and 31 are due to appear in Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 25 May 2018 for charges of business robbery and possession of stolen property.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said that the arrest showed the importance of residents collaborating with the police and providing critical information. “This arrest symbolises that police on their own would never win the fight against crime”, added Brig Lebok.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

