Business robbed at gun point in Thornhill

Seven suspects have been arrested for attempting to rob an egg farm outside Thornhill yesterday morning (18 February 2018).

The seven men, three armed with firearms, stormed into the egg farm near Jeffreys Bay at about 8 am.

One of the employees managed to press the panic alarm, and the suspects stole a cellphone before speeding off in a gold VW Polo.

The South African Police dispatched a patrol vehicle and the suspects were spotted on the N2 near the Van Stadens bridge and a high speed chase followed.

Police from nearby stations provided back up, and the vehicle was cornered at Agnes Street, Port Elizabeth and four occupants were arrested.

The Police found a stolen cellphone and also seized false registration number plates. Police have confiscated the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects walking along the N2.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “This success is a testimony that police are indeed reclaiming the streets from criminals”.

The suspects aged between 28 and 35 will appear in court soon on charges ranging from attempted business robbery to possession of stolen property.

