Business owner shot in Humansdorp robbery

A brave spaza shop owner wrestled and overpowered suspects during an attempted business robbery in Humansdorp on Friday (13 July 2018).

At 18:30 two men entered a spaza shop in Vumazonke Street, Humansdorp. One of the men pretended to be a customer and bought cigarettes.

While the spaza shop owner was assisting him, a second man took out a firearm and held the owner at gunpoint. In an act of bravery, the 38-year-old owner grabbed the firearm and started wrestling with the suspect and a shot went off.

A bullet struck the owner on the left upper arm, but he managed to get hold of the firearm.

The two suspects fled the premises on foot without taking anything from the shop. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

At the scene, police seized a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and three rounds of ammunition. The firearm is going to be sent to the laboratory for ballistic investigation.

Police are investigating a case of attempted business robbery.

Anyone with information that could assist with police investigation is urged to contact the nearest police station or share information via Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

