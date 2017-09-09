Business joins in the war on waste in Kouga

Kouga Municipality has taken hands with local businesses to go visual in its war on waste.

Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen said seven colourful signboards, requesting visitors to “Keep Kouga Clean”, are set to be erected at the entrances to Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp, Hankey and St Francis Bay.

Cleansing teams across Kouga will also, from the end of the month, be armed with 46 new litter-picking trolleys bearing the same branding.

She said the municipality had partnered with the Jeffreys Bay Superspar, Humansdorp Spar, Hankey Spar, St Francis Bay Superspar and Build-it for the awareness campaign.

“The first board went up at St Francis Street in Jeffreys Bay this week and looks fantastic,” the Mayor said. “We are grateful to our local business sector for making it possible.”

JP Venter, owner of three of the participating Spar stores and a partner in Build-it, said he was glad for the opportunity to give back to the community.

“Spar and Superspar have been part of the Kouga family for years and we’re always searching for ways to contribute positively to the area we love,” he said.

“A clean Kouga is good for all of us. It makes for happier and healthier communities. It also attracts more visitors and potential investors, thus stimulating the economy and opening up job opportunities.

“It is our hope that the signboards and trolleys will help to ignite communities’ pride in Kouga and motivate young and old to play their part in keeping our beautiful region clean.”

