Business Forum appoints new administrator

Armed with a slew of ideas and a vision for the future of the Kouga Business Forum (KBF), the only female – and youngest – board member, is rolling up her sleeves to help bring the organisation to new heights.

Passionate about her home town’s economic prospects, Leilani Coetsee, the recently appointed acting administrator for the KBF, wants the organisation to play a key role in boosting investment and fast-tracking development in the region.

With a larger-than-life passion for creating business with heart, she will serve as the link between the KBF and businesses in the region – combining passion with business, big or small.

“It is important for the forum to be reflective of the demographics of the region we serve,” says Coetsee who joined the KBF at the beginning of the year.

“We have a role to play in packaging ourselves as a tourist destination. There is work needed on infrastructure like roads and electricity, but there are also a lot of things that work.

“My vision is for us to highlight the beauty we have to offer – we have amazing assets.”

Formidable businesswoman, organiser and bridge-builder – all rolled-up in one package – Coetsee established Multi Listing Services (MSL) Kouga earlier this year. The organisation consists of seven local estate agencies.

Before relocating to Jeffreys Bay in 2017, she was the owner of a thriving property agency in Pretoria and served for 18 years on the management board of MSL Gauteng North.

She was also the head organiser of the successful Kia Makietie in September – after the town was named the Kwêla Town of the Year.

Building on the festival, the KBF will host another festival in September next year.

Other future projects include the beautification of the town in conjunction with Dorp van Drome. Also on their agenda are various local economic development projects at the hand of Kouga Municipality.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the dynamic team that will drive greater investment into our region and create a competitive enabling business environment,” says Coetsee.

For more information, contact Coetsee at 084 681 3702.

Source: Kouga Express

