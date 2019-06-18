Buffalo and hyena available at Kirkwood Wildsfees auction

The annual Kirkwood Wildsfees game auction is breaking new ground with hyena and buffalo with Kruger National Park genes on sale.

There are also 15 lots of buffalo from the Mokala National Park, which is near Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The buffalo, which are known for their large horn sizes, have been bred outside of the Kruger National Park by SANParks, and have been certified disease-free.

There will also be five disease-free buffalo bulls from Addo Elephant Park on auction.

A clan of five hyenas from Addo Elephant Park has also caught the attention of lodge owners across the country

Addo Elephant National Park Park Manager, Nick de Goede, says the decision to make hyena available this year is because the Park is reaching its threshold and would like to be pro-active in reducing their numbers.

It is estimated that there are about 40 spotted hyenas in the main game viewing area of the Addo Elephant Park.

There will be a wide selection of other prime game on auction.

Buyers can view the game that will be on auction from noon on Thursday, June 27 in the Mayogi bomas, which are situated on the R75 between the two Kirkwood turnoffs.

The Addo buffalo will be in the Addo bomas.

Game that will be in the boma includes kudu, blue wildebeest, eland and waterbuck bulls.

Sought-after catalogue game include genetically certified Cape mountain zebra and top quality kudu.

There will also be breeding groups of gemsbok, blue wildebeest, springbok, impala, golden wildebeest and more.

The 18th annual SPAR Kirkwood Wildsfees takes place from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30.

