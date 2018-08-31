Bread truck robbed at gun point in Loerie

The South African Police in Thornhill have launched a manhunt after a bread truck was robbed in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday, 30 August 2018.

The driver and his assistant were busy delivering bread in Marlene Street, Loerie (Thornhill) at about 05:00 when they were approached by an unknown male who threatened them with a firearm.

The suspect robbed the driver of his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect then fled on foot from the scene and SAPS were notified of the incident.

Thornhill SAPS detectives are investigating a case of armed robbery and detectives are following up on all possible leads.

The South African Police Service appeal to business owners to adjust their security measures and SAPS request them to make use of alternative means of payment.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect may contact Detective Constable Luvuyo Kota on 071 014 3674, Thornhill SAPS 042 286 6200 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

