Breaching shark causes temporary halt to JBay Open

A breaching Mako shark did little to deter from the sizzling action in the line up at Supertubes yesterday as the Corona JBay Open kicked into high gear.

The biggest story of the day was South African surfer Jordy Smith who scored a perfect heat score of 20 points out of a possible 20, with two perfect 10-point rides.

“At this stage I just feel so blessed,” said Jordy on the beach after his heat. ”That was an incredible heat and I am so stoked to have surfed that heat today. There were such unbelievable waves out there.

To do it, to get twenty points in front of all my friends and family and all these local fans is also just such an amazing thing. It was Mandela Day yesterday, and I think Madiba was looking out for me and sent me the bombs today.”

In 2010, on Mandela Day as well, Jordy won this event, his first win on the Championship Tour, so it is no doubt a very special day for him.

Other surfers to score 10-point rides yesterday included Julian Wilson (AUS) and Filipe Toledo (BRA). Surprises included Conner Coffin (USA) defeating former event and world champion Joel Parkinson (AUS) from the event.

In the penultimate heat of the day, a non-elimination heat of Jordy Smith, Filipe Toledo and Julian Wilson, a breaching Mako Shark caused the event to be called off for the day.

Surfing will resume tomorrow morning, and the wave forecast looks very favourable for another great day’s surfing.

Thursday 20 will see the start of The Oakley X Over celebrity crossover competition. This event will kick off with the Mountain Bike race, and Friday 21 will see it continue with the Surfing and Golfing disciplines of this popular tournament.

Friday will also see the start of the Endurade JBay X Trail run as well as the JBay Loggers Classic at Lower Point.

Other happenings at the JBay Winterfest 2017 include the JBay Windfarm MTB Classic, a Kite Festival, the Fishing Skins tournament, a Funduro and more.

Corona Open J-Bay Round 3 Results:

Heat 1: Joan Duru (FRA) 15.50 def. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 14.40

Heat 2: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 15.83 def. Bede Durbidge (AUS) 12.57

Heat 3: Owen Wright (AUS) 16.83 def. Ezekiel Lau (HAW) 9.67

Heat 4: Frederico Morais (PRT) 13.07 def. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 12.16

Heat 5: Mick Fanning (AUS) 14.24 def. Caio Ibelli (BRA) 12.67

Heat 6: John John Florence (HAW) 18.27 def. Jadson Andre (BRA) 9.94

Heat 7: Jordy Smith (ZAF) 20.00 def. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) 16.17

Heat 8: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA) INJ

Heat 9: Julian Wilson (AUS) 18.27 def. Jeremy Flores (FRA) 15.30

Heat 10: Conner Coffin (USA) 18.67 def. Joel Parkinson (AUS) 15.90

Heat 11: Michel Bourez (PYF) 16.73 def. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 16.07

Heat 12: Matt Wilkinson (AUS) 16.54 def. Jack Freestone (AUS) 13.47

Corona Open J-Bay Round 4 Results:

Heat 1: Gabriel Medina (BRA) 18.74, Joan Duru (FRA) 16.07, Owen Wright (AUS) 13.10

Heat 2: Frederico Morais (PRT) 19.07, John John Florence (HAW) 17.17, Mick Fanning (AUS) 14.90

Corona Open J-Bay Upcoming Round 4 Match-Ups:

Heat 3: Jordy Smith (ZAF), Filipe Toledo (BRA), Julian Wilson (AUS)

Heat 4: Matt Wilkinson (AUS), Conner Coffin (USA), Michel Bourez (PYF)