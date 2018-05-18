Brazen cash in transit heist in Boksburg

A gun fight developed in Boksburg yesterday as brazen cash in transit robbers blew up two security vans and exchanged gunfire with cash guards who desperately tried to defend themselves.

The robbers had been travelling in several vehicles which included an SUV and BMW 5 Series when they cornered the cash vans in Atlas Road around 10am yesterday morning (17 May 2018).

Shots were exchanged between the robbers and the security guards. Two security guards was injured during the attack.

According to police, the group of more than 10 suspects were armed with high calibre firearms and rifles. Five robbers were arrested and a getaway vehicle and a rifle have been recovered after the Police tracked them via a helicopter.

“Several shots were fired before the vans were bombed and undisclosed sum of money was taken. One of the guards was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries and the other guard sustained head injuries. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” SAPS Provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Police believe the arrested suspects may be linked to other cash-in-transit heists and other serious and violent crimes.

Other suspects are still on the run and police have launched a high intensive operation to look for more possible suspects at the George Goch Hostel.

