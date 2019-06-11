Brad Gouveris wins Trans Elands MTB

Brad Gouveris won the Trans Elands MTB Marathon that finished at the Gamtoos River, near Jeffreys Bay, on Sunday.
The 21-year-old, who won the East Cape Provincial Cycling Champs road race at the beginning of the year, also set a new course record (6:16:58) in the 160 km Extreme race.
Second place went to Adriaan Oosthuizen (6:26:07), with Eugene van Rooyen (7:19:48) third.
The women’s race was won by Juanita Rose Mackenzie (7:42:57), while Tracey Campbell (7:53:24) finished second and Llise Dodd (9:23:08) third.
Matt Jones and Mike Pedersen-Horn won the team’s race.
View more results below.
160km Extreme
Men
1. Brad Gouveris 6:16:58
2. Adriaan Oosthuizen 6:26:07
3. Eugene van Rooyen 7:19:48
Women
1. Juanita Rose Mackenzie 7:42:57
2. Tracey Campbell 7:53:24
3. Llise Dodd 9:23:08
Teams
1. Matt Jones & Mike Pedersen-Horn 6:55:17
2. Eugene du Plessis & Lizanne van der Merwe 7:33:28
3. Errol Pretorius & Pierre Terblanche 7:33:46
Source: In the Bunch