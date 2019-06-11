Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Brad Gouveris wins Trans Elands MTB

Brad Gouveris won the Trans Elands MTB Marathon that finished at the Gamtoos River, near Jeffreys Bay, on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who won the East Cape Provincial Cycling Champs road race at the beginning of the year, also set a new course record (6:16:58) in the 160 km Extreme race.

Second place went to Adriaan Oosthuizen (6:26:07), with Eugene van Rooyen (7:19:48) third.

The women’s race was won by Juanita Rose Mackenzie (7:42:57), while Tracey Campbell (7:53:24) finished second and Llise Dodd (9:23:08) third.

Matt Jones and Mike Pedersen-Horn won the team’s race.

View more results below.

Brad Gouveris won the Trans Elands MTB Marathon

Brad Gouveris won the Trans Elands MTB Marathon near Jeffreys Bay yesterday. Photo: Brad Gouveris/Facebook

160km Extreme

Men

1. Brad Gouveris 6:16:58
2. Adriaan Oosthuizen 6:26:07
3. Eugene van Rooyen 7:19:48

Women

1. Juanita Rose Mackenzie 7:42:57
2. Tracey Campbell 7:53:24
3. Llise Dodd 9:23:08

Teams

1. Matt Jones & Mike Pedersen-Horn 6:55:17
2. Eugene du Plessis & Lizanne van der Merwe 7:33:28
3. Errol Pretorius & Pierre Terblanche 7:33:46

Source: In the Bunch

