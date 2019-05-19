Bowling action at JBay Winterfest

The inaugural Open 4’s JBay Winterfest Bowls Tournament is set to roll off at the Jeffreys Bay Bowling Club (JBBC) from July 4 to 7 this year – forming part of the action-packed JBay Winterfest 2019.

Sponsored by Investec and Trink, the four-day event, that will see 36 teams from across South Africa battling it out on the greens, boasts a whopping R64 000 in prize-money.

The tournament comprises eight games of 15 ends, running over the first three days, and then two games of 18 ends on the Sunday.

Only two games of 15 ends will be played on the Saturday, allowing bowlers to visit other JBay Winterfest activities and entertainment.

Bowlers and their supporters will be treated to a braai on Thursday evening, while there will be live entertainment on Friday.

Non-bowlers are also invited to attend the event and to watch some games during the JBay Winterfest. It is fun, and entertaining, and the bar prices are definitely the most competitive in the area by far.

Some bowlers will even stay longer on Jeffreys Bay to catch the start of the Corona Open JBay, which begins on 9 July at Supertubes.

The Corona Open JBay is a World Champion Tour event and will see the best surfers in the world compete at the worlds best wave.

JBBC is the biggest bowling organisation in the Eastern Province, with a membership of over 200 active bowlers.

They also have the best bowling greens and facilities in the district. Visit their website at www.jbbc.weebly.com.

