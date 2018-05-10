Boost for child literacy in Kouga

Twenty-four Grade R teachers, who form part of the Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s Literacy Programmes, have completed an in-depth early language and literacy programme.

The programme supports Grade R teachers to develop the knowledge and skills needed to teach oral language and emergent literacy effectively.

“Oral language and literacy foundations are critical for school learning, with evidence clearly showing how children who have more developed language and literacy capabilities when they start Grade 1, go on to become better readers and writers.

This is one of the key motivations behind our support of this programme, as it not only offers theory, but provides Grade R teachers with the crucial skills to develop young children through a fun, story-based, activity-rich programme,” explained Hlengiwe Radebe, Economic Development Director for Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm.

“Working with the programme has given me new insight when it comes to storytelling. There are interactive activities that reaches a wider audience in class and as each child is different there is something appealing for everyone.

The songs and stories immediately catch the children’s attention, as they listen with great expectation as to what will happen next.

The programme has also made it possible for me to bridge the language barrier in my classroom because children learn new words in Afrikaans, Xhosa and English,” commented Grade R teacher, Amorita May, from Sea Vista Primary.

The Jeffreys Bay Wind Farm’s funding supports the programme at schools within a 20-50km radius of the Wind Farm. These schools include: Chigwell Primary School, Gamtoosvalley Primary School, Graslaagte Primary School, Kruisfontein Primary School.

Masisebenze Primary School, Mzingisi Primary School, Patensie Primary School, Quagga Primary School, St Patricks EC Primary School, Vukani Primary School, Weston Primary School and Sea Vista Primary School.

