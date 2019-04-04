Book your dates for JBay Winterfest 2019

The JBay Winterfest is one of the biggest festivals in South Africa and with over R 14 million in prize money on offer in the Corona Open JBay alone, its also one of the most lucrative as well.

The Open 4’s Winterfest Bowls Tournament joins the already-established events at the JBay Winterfest like the Endurade JBay X Trail Run, the Skins Fishing Tournament and the Winterfest Funduro.

The Endurade JBay X Trail Run is a compact stage-race, with the target of 60km over 48 hours for those who are going to enter all three stages.

For those that wish to run closer to a half-marathon distance, they can enter the 20km stand-alone race on the Sunday.

This year the event moves to Kabeljous, which will ensure considerably less beach running, according to the event organisers, which is bound to make entrants cheerful.

There are also the Live In The Park free evening music sessions that will take place in the park after the surfing has taken place.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, two of the band/musician names that have entered the conversation already are top-rated, award-winning South African artists, and there is a promise of even more big names to drop.

As the bands are confirmed we will post to our social media platforms to let everyone know who is going to be jamming, so keep your eyes on our Facebook and Instagram platforms.

The anchor event of the JBay Winterfest 2019, the Corona JBay Open, is event number 6 on the World Surf League’s (WSL) Championship Tour (CT), with a waiting period from 9 – 22 July.

The contest includes both men and women’s divisions, and is perennially the most popular event on the world tour for both competitors and spectators alike.

This year will see last year’s winner Filipe Toledo from Brazil going for a three-in-a-row hat trick after his wins in 2018, as well as in 2017.

Filipe will be hard pressed for a third victory however, with the regular stand-outs like 11-times world champion Kelly Slater from USA, two-times event winner Jordy Smith from South Africa and two-times world champion Gabriel Medina all in the field and eager to do well as this half-way point of the 2019 tour.

On the women’s side, the inimitable Steph Gimore will be returning to defend her title, but all eyes will be on the surfing of upstart Caroline Marks from USA and the darkhorse Keely Andrews from Australia.

The JBay Winterfest takes place from 6 – 22 July 2019.

More information can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

