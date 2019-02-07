Bogus traffic officers hijack courier truck near Thornhill

Police have launched a manhunt for at least four bogus traffic officers wearing uniforms following a hijacking of a courier truck on the N2 outside Thornhill.

On Wednesday, 06 February 2019 around 07:00am, a 35-year-old driver of a courier truck was driving on N2 route from George on the way to Port Elizabeth together with his assistant.

When he was approaching the Hankey and Thornhill turn-off, he noticed two white motor vehicles, a Volkswagen Polo and a Ford Ikon branded with traffic insignia parked next to the N2.

Two of the “officers” dressed in official traffic uniforms signalled for him to pull off the road.

One of the “officers” approached the truck in what seemed to be a normal routine check and demanded a driving licence.

While that was happening, another suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded that both occupants get out of the truck.

The suspects then ushered the two victims at gunpoint into the back of the Ford Ikon and once inside the vehicle they were told to keep their heads down.

Two suspects then drove off with the victims in the Ikon to a bushy area near Motherwell, where they were tied with cable ties and left in the bush.

The victims managed to walk to the nearest road, where they flagged down a passing motorist. They were given a lift to Ikamvelihle Police Station in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.

A short while later, police recovered a courier truck abandoned on the Rocklands Road with a backdoor open and with few boxes inside.

At this stage, it is unclear what was stolen in the truck, but two victims’ cellphones and wallets were stolen. Police are investigating a case of hijacking and with a possibility of additional charges being added.

The Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Lieutenant Colonel Willie Mayi at 082 697 5914.

