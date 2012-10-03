Boeing CEO says he’ll build Air Force One for less than $4 billion after Trump meeting

Donald Trump has met with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg after criticizing the cost of building a new Air Force One – the presidential jet.

Muilenburg praised Trump for his “business head” and said the two had a very productive meeting where they discussed how the country could build Air Force One for less than the $4 billion, which Trump criticized on Twitter this month.

“We’re going to get it done for less than that,” Muilenburg said. “I was able to give the president-elect my personal commitment on behalf of the Boeing Company.

Trump has committed to making the United States great again by bringing jobs back to America and has also committed to making America safe again.