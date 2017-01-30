Jacobus Oosthuizen has led police to the grave in Paarl where his girlfriend Nicola Pienaar was buried‚ according to authorities.

Pienaar‚ 28‚ was reported missing by her psychologist mother‚ Marlaine Pienaar-Vice‚ on January 8.

Oosthuizen‚ 32‚ was later arrested in Port Elizabeth on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle after he was found sleeping in the gold Peugeot belonging to Pienaar-Vice.

While Oosthuizen told police at the time that he and Pienaar had a fight and that he then dropped her off in Oudtshoorn‚ he confessed to police about his alleged involvement in Pienaar’s death on Sunday night.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed on Monday that Pienaar was found buried at the residence of a 32-year-old man in Paarl.

“The investigation team was led to the premises by the suspect who pointed out a secluded area in the yard‚ where the body was found buried under rubble‚” said Van Wyk.

