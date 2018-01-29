Body of missing swimmer found in St Francis Bay

The body of a 12 year-old boy, who was last seen floating face down in the water after being swept out to sea by rip currents at Main Beach in St Francis Bay, was found on Saturday afternoon.

The body had washed up onto Main Beach.

At 16h54, Friday, 26th January, NSRI St Francis Bay duty crew responded to Main Beach following reports of a drowning in progress.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene.

Private Care ambulance services and the SA Police services were activated.

On arrival on the scene an extensive search commenced for a 12 year old male, believed to be a local, reported by eye-witnesses to have last been seen floating face down in the water after reportedly being swept out to sea by rip currents approximately 20 minutes prior to NSRI arriving on the scene.

