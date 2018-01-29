Breaking News
6.6 magnitude earthquake off South African coast
Awethu Restaurant opens in Jeffreys Bay
Body of missing swimmer found in St Francis Bay
Photo of the day – life at sea
Foreigners sentenced for Rhino poaching
Gamtoos Valley in crises as Day Zero looms
Sylvester the Lion at home at Addo Elephant Park
Seismic testing to take place off Jeffreys Bay
Remembering Hugh Masekela: the horn player with a shrewd ear for music of the day
Meet JBay photographer Joey Nel
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Body of missing swimmer found in St Francis Bay

The body of a 12 year-old boy, who was last seen floating face down in the water after being swept out to sea by rip currents at Main Beach in St Francis Bay, was found on Saturday afternoon.

The body had washed up onto Main Beach.

At 16h54, Friday, 26th January, NSRI St Francis Bay duty crew responded to Main Beach following reports of a drowning in progress.

The sea rescue craft Spirit of St Francis II was launched and NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene.

Private Care ambulance services and the SA Police services were activated.

On arrival on the scene an extensive search commenced for a 12 year old male, believed to be a local, reported by eye-witnesses to have last been seen floating face down in the water after reportedly being swept out to sea by rip currents approximately 20 minutes prior to NSRI arriving on the scene.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive