Body of missing Humansdorp man found at sea

The body of the man who went missing after he was swept out to sea by a rip current in St Francis Bay on 4 January 2018 has been found.

Despite the strong currents in the area, the body was found 200 – 300 m offshore from at the same beach where the tragic incident occurred.

Numerous swimmers were caught in the rip current off Anne Avenue beach and Kouga lifeguards, together with lifeguards from Durban who were on holiday at St Francis Bay, managed to rescue 9 people.

Once everyone was back on the beach it was discovered that a 28 year old man was still missing and was presumed to have drowned.

