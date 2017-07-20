Body of missing fisherman found near Blue Horizon Bay

The body of one of the missing Maredon fishermen was located on Wednesday near Blue Horizon Bay, according to the South African Police.

Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the remains of Mbongeni Gift Zulu, 43, of Jeffreys Bay, who was aboard the fishing vessel when it capsized on Sunday, was found floating in the sea by another fishing vessel.

Seven fishermen remain missing.

Volunteers on Wednesday joined in the search, and the search area was extended on day four of the recovery efforts. The chokka boat capsized off Cape St Francis early on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the rescue crews extended the search to include the shoreline of Ashton Bay and Paradise Beach, about 30km from Thyspoint where the incident occurred.

Volunteers had also joined the operation after no sign of the missing fishermen had been found since Sunday.

Sixteen people had been on board the fishing vessel when it capsized.

Kouga Mayor Elza van Lingen has extended her deepest sympathy to the family of Mbongeni Zulu on the loss of their loved one.