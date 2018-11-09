Boat launching sites re-registered in JBay and St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality is in the process of re-registering two boat launching sites for the public.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said that a recent audit, conducted by the Department of Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEAT), revealed that the previous municipal leadership had failed to ensure that Kouga’s boat launching sites comply with the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act 24 of 2008.

“Among the concerns were that there are no ablution facilities or access control at the existing sites. We also suspect that the sites are being used for illegal activities such as poaching,” he said.

He said the municipality was addressing the concerns as a matter of urgency.

“Kouga is a popular destination for boating and other water-based activities, hence, it is important that our facilities are up to standard.”

He said public comment had been invited for the registration and promulgation of two boat launching sites, at Paradise Beach and the Kromme River. The closing date was October 12.

“No comments or objections were received. We are, therefore, now in the process of registering and promulgating these two sites in the Provincial Government Gazette,” Benson explained.

He said the municipality would further submit a request to Working for the Coast that the construction of ablution facilities at the launch sites be included in the scope of work to be done with the recently allocated funding.

