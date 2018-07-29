Boat capsizes in Kromme River mouth

Three men were rescued after their boar capsized in the Kromme River mouth yesterday morning (28 July 2018).

At 11h00, Saturday, 28th July, NSRI St Francis Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a boat that had capsized.

Upon arrival at the river mouth, the NSRI found a Canal Boat with three local adult males onboard capsized in the surfline in the river mouth. The three men were attempting to swim to shore.

NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed into the water and at that stage the men had reached chest deep water and where assisted out of the surf and safely onto the beach.

All three men were checked by the NSRI paramedics and found to not be injured.



