Black Rhino back in Central Africa

For the first time in 46 years, the black rhino will roam the Central African country, Chad, following the successful translocation of six black rhinos from South Africa.

“I am delighted that South Africa’s conservation success is able to contribute to the return of such an iconic species to a sister country.

My fervent hope is that these rhinos will serve as a catalyst for economic growth, particularly in the conservation and tourism fields, in Chad,” said Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa.

No challenges were encountered during the translocation to the Zakouma National Park in Chad.

The translocation of six black rhinos has been achieved through a collaboration between the Department of Environmental Affairs, the Government of Chad, SA National Parks (SANParks) and the African Parks Foundation.

On 8 October 2017, Minister Molewa and Minister of Environment and Fisheries of Chad, Dr Ahmat Mbodou Mahamat, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of Biodiversity Conservation and Management in Pretoria.

The Ministers also signed a Memorandum of Understanding which allows for the translocation of the black rhino from South Africa to Chad as part of an initiative to reintroduce rhino to the African country.

The six rhinos were transported on Thursday from the Addo Elephant National Park, where they were held in bomas for three months.

The flight transporting the rhinos, as well as SANParks and African Parks veterinarians arrived in Chad on last Friday.

The rhinos are all well and have been released into bomas to adjust to their new surroundings. They are expected to be released into the Park soon.

Welcoming the rhinos to the Zakouma National Park, South Africa’s Ambassador to Chad, Titus Matlakeng, said he was pleased that South Africa’s conservation success marked the historic return of the iconic species to Chad.

The last black rhino (Diceros bicornis longipes) in Chad lived in Zakouma in 1972.

