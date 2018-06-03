Bike stolen in Jeffreys Bay after travelling 23 000 km

A 34 year old Moroccan man who walked from Morocco to Senegal and then rode his bike from that country travelling more than 23,500km all the way to South Africa says he’s shattered after his bike was stolen in the Eastern Cape after just one month in the country.

Yassine Ghallam travelled for more than 13 months from Morocco through all the African countries on the west coast to reach South Africa at the beginning of May.

His bike was stolen in Jeffreys Bay on Friday.

Please phone 081 706 4622 if you have seen the bike.

