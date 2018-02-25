Big shark disrupts Rottnest Island swim

The annual Rottnest Island swim didn’t lack in excitement yesterday as swimmers had to be pulled from the water due to the sighting of a 3-4 m Great White Shark, a support boat sinking and a new record for the fastest crossing of all time.

A new solo record was set by Australian Solomon Wright who broke the elusive four-hour mark for the first time in the race’s 62-year history.

After the shark was spotted in the swim pack, all swimmers within a one kilometre radius were pulled from the water. Unfortunately for them, the swim was over.

The Rottnest Channel Swim Association said the 19.7 km race was over for around 100 swimmers between the 11 to 13 kilometre marks because of the shark sighting.

“After 30 minutes of no additional shark sightings, the race is continuing as normal and race officials are monitoring all available information via the helicopters in the air and rescue vessels on the water,” the statement read.

There was havoc for one race team, however, whose support boat sunk eight kilometres into the annual race, with its crew rescued by Fremantle Sea Rescue.

