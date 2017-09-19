Big mandrax bust near Jeffreys Bay

The clamp down on illicit possession and sale of drugs continued in the Kouga with the South African Police making a big drug bust on Sunday.
The Jeffreys Bay Police responded to information about alleged drug activity and set up a roadblock on the N2 near Mondplaas.
The vehicle suspected of transporting drugs approached the road block around 5 pm and was stopped by the Police.
Upon searching the vehicle, the Police discovered two bags containing 2000 mandrax tablets worth more than R120 000.
The 36-year-old male suspect was arrested on the spot and has been charged with dealing in drugs.
