South Africa earthquake south africa
Big earthquake off South African coast

The Port Elizabeth office of the South African Weather Service says that there is no risk of tsunami’s battering the Eastern and Southern Cape coastline after a massive earthquake was reported near to Marion Island on Tuesday night (22 January 2019).

According to Garth Sampson, SA Weather Service Client Liaison Officer for the Eastern Cape, the 6.7 magnitude earthquake was reported about 1 769 km off the southeastern coast of South Africa near the Prince Edward Islands.

The Prince Edward Islands are two small islands in the sub-antarctic Indian Ocean that are part of South Africa.

“No tsunami warnings have been issued at this time, and there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
Individuals are advised to monitor local media for updates and to be aware of the potential for aftershocks.”

Source: RNews

