Big drug bust in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police made a significant drug bust in the town yesterday morning (16 May 2019).

At around 6 am the Police, in possession of a search warrant, raided a house in Bureau Street, Humansdorp.

Calif, a patrol and narcotics dog, positively traced drugs stashed in several compartments inside the house.

Police had to demolish some parts of the built-in cabinets to get to the drugs.

They seized 1 553 mandrax tablets (310 grams of crushed mandrax), 2.3 kilograms of dagga, 224 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of heroin.

The total street value of the drugs is estimated to be around R 500 000.

Police also seized R 28 000 in cash and ten cellphones.

Three men aged between 28 and 46 were arrested and are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of dealing in illicit drugs today.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok praised all stakeholders for their involvement in the operation.

“This success was a joint effort from various stakeholders including a concerned person who provided police with solid information about the drug post.

Police are also urging other residents to assist in identifying drug posts in their areas via Crime Stop 08600 10111”, added Brigadier Lebok.

