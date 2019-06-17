Big drop in petrol price expected

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) is expecting the petrol price to drop by more than 90 cents in July.

The AA made the estimation based on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“At this stage of the month, the AA is predicting a decrease of 91 cents per litre to the petrol price, 70 cents to the diesel price, and 62 cents to illuminating paraffin,” it said.

The drop was attributed to the declining oil price, but “rand jitters” mean the full effect of the drop in oil prices will not be felt by local motorists.

“If stability returns to the rand and oil settles at its lower level, there might yet be more good news in the pipeline.”

Here are the Expected Petrol Prices for July 2019:

Petrol – 91 cents decrease per litre

– 91 cents decrease per litre Diesel – 70 cents decrease per litre

– 70 cents decrease per litre Paraffin – 62 cents decrease per litre

