Big decrease in property valuation objections

“If you submitted an objection but have not yet received a reference number, we ask that you please contact our Valuations team in Jeffreys Bay as a matter of urgency so as to ensure that we have your objection on file,” said Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

He said significantly fewer objections had been received when compared to those of the previous valuation process.

“Almost 1 000 objections were received during the compilation of the 2013/2014 General Valuation Roll.

We are very pleased with the decrease, as this reflects to what extent we have been able to improve the transparency and accuracy of the process,” he said.

The new General Valuation Roll will come into effect in the new financial year, starting June 2018, and will determine how much property owners are expected to pay for rates and taxes.

The valuation process was conducted by independent company DDP Valuers.

The first draft was submitted to Council in January this year, following which property owners were invited to submit objections if they disagreed with the new valuations. The objection period closed on April 30, 2018.

Hendricks said the total value of the new roll was R 27,3 billion.

Marina Martinique has been the best performing suburb in Kouga since 2013/14.

The Valuations team can be contacted at 042 200 2157 or mvdmerwe@kouga.gov.za or rvanvuuren@kouga.gov.za.