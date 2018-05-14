Big Dagga bust on N2 near Storms River

On Saturday, 12 May 2018 around 4am, the South African Police arrested four men and seized 17 bags of dagga with a total weight of 500 kilograms valued around R 500 000.

The arrest took place between Storms River and Plettenberg Bay.

The Humansdorp Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit received information of possible rhino poachers travelling in a white Nissan bakkie and a white Volkswagen Polo, and they followed up on the information.

The first vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo was spotted and stopped on N2 near Storms River while a second vehicle, a white Nissan bakkie was spotted and stopped near a fuel station in Plettenberg Bay.

Police seized 17 bags of dagga and arrested the four men for dealing in dagga. The two vehicles were impounded for further investigation. The four men who are all aged in their 30s are due to appear in court soon.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “Members are commended for their efforts and commitment, as the information required them to spend long hours on the road.

The information that came from residents was instrumental in the apprehension of the four men”, added Brig Lebok.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

