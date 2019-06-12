Big clean up in Jeffreys Bay ahead of the JBay Winterfest

Big clean up in Jeffreys Bay ahead of the JBay Winterfest

THE public and private sectors took hands last Friday to give Jeffreys Bay a thorough clean-up ahead of the JBay Winterfest.

The clean-up was hosted by Kouga Municipality and brought together municipal workers, Community Works Programme (CWP) teams, local businesses, community groups, schools, churches and individuals.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks says the clean-up had been a team effort and applauded everyone who participated.

“It was the first time that a clean-up of this magnitude was held, with the town and entire beachfront receiving attention. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of the campaign,” he says.

He says similar clean-ups will also be held in other towns as part of the Keep Kouga Clean campaign. “We decided to start in Jeffreys Bay because the JBay Winterfest is only a few weeks away.

“The JBay Winterfest is the biggest international event hosted in our region and draws media attention from around the globe. This makes it a fantastic way to market our area and draw more tourists.”

The Mayor also extended his gratitude to the many groups and individuals who have been helping to keep J’Bay neat and tidy on an ongoing basis.

The Corona Open JBay is the anchor event of the JBay Winterfest and brings the worlds best surfers to Jeffreys Bay.

The Corona Open JBay takes place from 9 – 22 July and local favourite Jordy Smith will be taking on the likes of 11 x world champion Kelly Slater, John John Florence and Gabriel Medina in his quest to win the only World CHampionship Tour event on the African continent,

Photo: Deon Lategan

