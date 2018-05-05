Beware of online rental scam

The South African Police in Uitenhage is warned internet users to be cautious of an online advertisement that is currently being circulated on a well known national website.

The advert is for the rental of a three bed room flat in Winterhoek Drive, Uitenhage for the amount of R 4 200 per month.

Several potential clients have fallen victim to this scam already in the last few days after they have deposited the R 4 200 into a fraudulent account.

Online users must think twice before making any payments, the Police have warned. Only pay when you have physically inspected and interacted with the landlord. Avoid any arrangement with a stranger that asks for up-front payment. Never send money or give credit card or online account details to anyone you don’t know or trust. Never provide the information by email or a WhatsApp message.

