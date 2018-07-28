Bestmed Chokka Trail Run offers new challenges

The 2018 Bestmed Chokka Trail Run will take place on Saturday 11 August and Sunday 12 August in the greater St Francis, starting and finishing at the Cape St Francis Resort.

The main events will be run on Saturday, giving all participants the opportunity to enjoy the 5km Charity Challenge and Family Fun Run as well as the Junior 1km and 3km races with their loved ones on Sunday.

The ultra (62km), marathon (42km), half marathon (23km) as well as a 10km is set for Saturday, and Sunday is reserved for the very exciting 5km Charity Challenge, which is a team challenge, to be run simultaneously than the Family Fun Run.

Shortly after, the focus will be on the juniors when they tackle their 1km and 3km races respectively.

Also new is the 42km marathon, replacing the 30km distance of previous years, which will include 6km of the Sand River dunefield. A scenic 10km is replacing the 18km distance.

Businesses, schools and charity organisations are invited to get their teams of 4 together for the 5km Charity Challenge. All 4 runners (or walkers) will have to complete the 5km distance, and their individual finishing times added together will be the team’s time.

The winning team will win a Bestmed hamper, a Team Building Event from the Cape St Francis Resort as well as R3000.00 cash for their nominated charity or school.

The start and finish of all the distances is the Cape St Francis Resort, from where they turn on the beach in a westerly direction towards Mostertshoek.

The 10km runners will run a short loop on the coastline before they turn back to Cape St Francis, while the 23km runners will remain on the Mostertshoek Road and the marathon and ultra marathon runners proceed to Dune Ridge Country House.

Halfway through the Eskom Conservation Reserve the 42km runners will turn into the dunefield for 6km of the Sand River, while the 62km runners proceed to Oyster Bay, coming back via the entire 15km dunefield.

At the road crossing on the R330 all distances will meet again, proceeding through the St Francis Field towards Port St Francis, the last waterpoint, before they make it for the finish line at the Resort.

Walkers are welcome in the 23km, 10km and 5km distances. With staged starting times it will be possible to see most athletes finish and support will be much appreciated.

Online entries are open on www.stfrancissport.co.za till 10 August at 12h00 and a late registration fee will be payble on race weekend.

Make sure you register with ORGSU on that website before you choose your race. Full information on starting times, number collection and more is also available on the website.

Prize giving will be at 16h00 on Saturday, and 13h00 on Sunday.

Live music, great food and kids entertainment will be the order of the day at the Cape St Francis Resort, who also offers a crazy weekend special: book 2 nights and you get a third one free at R320 per person per night sharing, while children under 12 stay for half price.

Contact Anita Lennox on reservations@capestfrancisresort.co.za to book.

The race is sponsored by Bestmed, hosted by the Cape St Francis Resort and organised by St Francis Sport.

For more information, contact Esti Stewart on info@stfrancissport.co.za or 073 825 0835, or Eric Stewart on 082 394 7363.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

