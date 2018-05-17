Become a Jeffreys Bay Lifeguard with the NSRI

The NSRI in Jeffreys Bay has been responding to an ever increasing number of people in difficulty close to the beaches.

These rescues are predominantly for people caught in rip currents on beaches.

Sea Rescue crews have modified their method of responding to these emergencies.

These interventions include a change in the type of craft used, new innovations in the training of rescue crews and a concerted effort in building relationships with other organisations in the interest of drowning prevention.

At the end of 2017 Sea Rescue affiliated with Lifesaving South Africa enabling volunteers to train as Lifeguards within Sea Rescue.

Both organisations work together on a National, Provincial and a local level, focusing on education, prevention and rescue.

NSRI Station 18 Melkbosstrand was the first rescue base to form a Lifeguard unit and NSRI Station 37 Jeffrey’s Bay is the second.

“It is a natural progression for Sea Rescue to get involved with Lifeguarding. We already respond regularly to drowning in progress emergencies, often working closely with club and professional lifeguards.

This step of training some of our NSRI volunteers to be lifeguards, and giving them the opportunity to get the internationally recognised Lifeguard Award will allow us to improve and expand our rescue capability,” says Rieghard Janse Van Rensburg from the Jeffreys Bay NSRI .

NSRI Lifeguards do voluntary duty at designated beaches, and, as long as the public choose to swim at a beach that has lifeguards on duty and swim between the flags, lifeguards will be able to offer them a safe beach experience.

The basic criteria for anyone who is interested in qualifying as an NSRI Lifeguard is :

14 years or older

good strong swimmer and confident in the water

committed, disciplined & vigilant

willing to help

Anyone who is interested in attending the Jeffreys Bay open day on Saturday 26 May from 10:00 to 12:00 is very welcome. [Come prepared with a towel and swimming costume, as well as you Parents – if under the age of 18].

For more information, please call Station Commander, Rieghard on 071 896 6831.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

