Beachfront fun in Jeffreys Bay

Sun seekers can show off their sand castle building skills at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay on December 22 during the Capitec Live Better Summer Tour.

This will be followed by beach sports events with a difference in the Coca-Cola and Algoa FM Summer Beach Roadshow.

There will be plenty of fun and give-aways.

Sand castles will be built from 10:00 to 13:00, followed by the Coca-Cola Roadshow at 14:00.

Beach-goers will participate in a relay that includes a series of fun tasks for the whole family.

Entries can be done on the day.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

