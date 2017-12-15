Breaking News
Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment
About IT Triathlon Summer Series to kick off
Beachfront fun in Jeffreys Bay
No surprise as DA retains Ward 5 in Humansdorp
Mashaba cracks down on corruption
Mahlobo rushes nuclear plan in time for ANC Conference
WWE tours South Africa in April 2018
Crucial by-election in Humansdorp tomorrow
Increased shark activity along Southern Cape Coastline
Service Alert: Free vehicle testing at Kouga Roadworthy Centre
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Beachfront fun in Jeffreys Bay

Sun seekers can show off their sand castle building skills at Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay on December 22 during the Capitec Live Better Summer Tour.

This will be followed by beach sports events with a difference in the Coca-Cola and Algoa FM Summer Beach Roadshow.

There will be plenty of fun and give-aways.

Sand castles will be built from 10:00 to 13:00, followed by the Coca-Cola Roadshow at 14:00.

Beach-goers will participate in a relay that includes a series of fun tasks for the whole family.

Entries can be done on the day.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive