Beach users are cautioned about Spring tides

Jeffreys Bay
The NSRI has urged swimmers, anglers and people walking along the shoreline to be aware of Spring Tide and to exercise caution. The full moon Spring tide peaks today.

Spring Tide causes a higher than normal high tide, a lower than normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents.

Spring Tide happens during the full moon and during the new moon and lasts for a few days leading up to the full (or new) moon, peaks on the day of full (or new) moon and lasts for a few days afterwards.

This full moon Spring Tide peaks on Monday, 30th April, and coastal users are urged to be cautious around the coastline.

