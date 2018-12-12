Beach Tennis Tour will serve at St Francis

Kouga will be home to top-class tennis action this December – seeing local, national and international players descending on the region.

Cape St Francis and St Francis Bay will play home to high-profiled beach tennis games as part of the KIA Summer Slam beach tennis tour held by Tennis South Africa (TSA).

Each event is open to any player older than 15 and all have both main draws and qualifying events. The first two events (Cape St. Francis and Knysna) will have a 16 qualifying and 16 main draw, while the two events in Plettenberg Bay will have a 24 qualifying and 24 main draw.

“Anyone can enter and have some fun,” says Tournament Director Iain Smith.

“Participants will be able to use some of our complimentary KIA/Turquoise beach tennis paddles at each of the events, should they not have their own.

Beach tennis is about fun, music, diving in the sand and trying something new. Clinics will also be held at each of the venues with some of the top players for those interested to learn more about the game.

The event forms part of four events that will take place over two weeks – starting December 8.

Each event will carry ITF ranking points.

Coupled with a total prize money pot in excess of $35 000, the crowds will witness some of the world’s best beach tennis players on the South African shores.

“We are delighted to see KIA Motors extend their support of local tennis with this exciting new three-year partnership. We have built up a great working relationship around their Davis Cup team sponsorship and their involvement in beach tennis promises to be even more exciting,” says TSA CEO, Richard Glover.

“Beach tennis is a fun and simplified version of tennis and offers a great entry point into our sport for first time players. Indeed, we see the format as being a powerful tool for tennis development.”

David Sieff, Marketing Director, KIA Motors South Africa, is excited to extend the involvement of KIA Motors in tennis. “KIA Motors has a longstanding association with tennis globally through the Australian Open, but also locally through our association with Team South Africa and Davis Cup,” he says.

“We are very excited to now extend our partnership to beach tennis. It’s a fun and fresh format that is open to everyone, regardless of experience or skills. More than that, it is absolutely action packed.”

Beach Tennis Tour

December 8 to 10: St Francis Bay and Cape St Francis

December 12 to 14: Knysna

December 15 to 18: Plettenberg Bay

December 18 to 21: Plettenberg Bay

