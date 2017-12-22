Be vigilant and stay safe this summer

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Residents and holidaymakers are requested to be vigilant and to ensure their belongings are secure when going to bed at night, or even when going out in the evening.

A lot of the petty crime taking place is opportunistic and can be minimised if windows are secured and doors locked.

The Municipal Law Enforcement, assisted by the South Africa Police, are patrolling the Jeffreys Bay main beach area.

Holidaymakers are urged to rather walk in a group when walking from town towards Aston Bay as incidents have occurred on that section of beach.

Additional patrols are presently taking place in the area.

