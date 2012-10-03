Bay City Roller to play in Cape St Francis tonight

Duncan Faure, the all time legend from Rabbitt and the Bay City Rollers, together with Mel Botes, is playing at Rock Lily in Cape St Francis at 8 pm tonight.

Faure will play some of his best loved hits, as well as new material.

He took his first step into the limelight as part of the iconic 70’s South African pop rock band called Rabbitt that captured the imagination of thousands of music lovers and generated unprecedented mania at sold out venues, where they played songs like Charlie and the Lonely Loner Too.

Since then, Faure – a talented composer, vocal artist, guitarist and keyboard player – featured in yet another best selling band – the Bay City Rollers – made his way into the Rock Godz Hall of Fame in Las Vegas in 2014 owing to his prolific contribution to rock music

Tickets cost R150 per person. Limited tickets are available.

For more information, contact Rock Lily at 042 940 0174 or 083 444 3834.